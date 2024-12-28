Sacchi: Atalanta coach Gasperini saw something in De Ketelaere AC Milan didn't

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi says Charles de Ketelaere is proving his old club wrong.

De Ketelaere left Milan for Atalanta last summer and has been outstanding for the Serie A leaders this term.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "What do I think of De Ketelaere? He was clearly not a Mr. Nobody as those at Milan thought when they sold him, and in his growth I see (Gian Piero) Gasperini's hand.

"He was able to revive a player who has notable qualities, he stimulated him and, when he understood that it was the right time, he placed him at the centre of the project.

"Gasp believes in the game, above all else, it is his strength."

Serie ADe Ketelaere CharlesAC MilanAtalanta
