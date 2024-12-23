Atalanta matchwinner De Ketelaere: Can we win Scudetto?

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atalanta matchwinner Charles de Ketelaere says it's too soon to talk Scudetto after victory over Empoli.

De Ketelaere struck late for the 3-2 win, which sees La Dea lead the Serie A table at Christmas.

Match review:

"Empoli are a good team, they are doing well in the standings and today we suffered a bit. But after the goals we always reacted and we won."

 

You always make more of a difference:

"I feel good, I played better, but the team played well too. I'm happy to have scored and to have won."

 

Do you hear the fans' dream of the Scudetto?

"We always try to win. We are first and we try to win the next one too, but it's December, the first half of the season hasn't even finished yet. We think game by game because they are all difficult."

 

You don't say the word?

"No, let's just try to win."

