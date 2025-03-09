Sacchi: AC Milan wrong to pull out of Lopetegui deal; Conceicao not working

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi admits he doesn't see Sergio Conceicao as a coach to lead the Rossonero long-term.

Sacchi says Conceicao was the wrong appointment after Milan's dismissal of Paulo Fonseca. Instead, he says Milan should've gone for former West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Without a doubt, I can say that the arrival of Sergio Conceição has not brought the benefits that all the fans expected.

"Milan are in ninth position, that is, practically in the middle of the table. It is certainly not a position in keeping with a club that has written the history of football.”

Sacchi added: “I remember, and I hope I’m not wrong, that Milan had identified Lopetegui as the coach for this season. Then, given that the fans rebelled because they considered Lopetegui not to be a suitable profile, it was decided to go for Fonseca, who, however, did not have a particularly outstanding CV.

"That was the first wrong decision . If you, as president, sporting director or CEO, are convinced of a choice or an idea, you must see it through to the end and not bow to the moods of the fans . If (Silvio) Berlusconi had had to listen to what the fans or the journalists thought about me, I would never have coached Milan: they called me Mr. Nobody. And that was the sweetest and kindest thing they said about me.”