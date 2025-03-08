Tribal Football
Most Read
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Greenwood's switch to Jamaica "well underway" as he hopes for Man Utd reunion
Como coach Cesc talks Dele Alli debut and big club interest
Arteta explains Arsenal letting Obi slip away to Man Utd

AC Milan make early transfer call for Chelsea loanee Felix

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan make early transfer call for Chelsea loanee Felix
AC Milan make early transfer call for Chelsea loanee FelixAC Milan/Facebook
AC Milan management are ready to send Joao Felix back to Chelsea.

Felix joined Milan in January in a straight loan and kicked off his spell impressively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Portugal attacker's form has fallen away, leaving Milan coach Sergio Conceicao unimpressed.

After defeat at Bologna last week, Conceicao said of his countryman:  "He can't stay away from the goal and sometimes he moves in areas he shouldn't..."

Days later, Conceicao dropped Felix from his starting line-up for the clash with Lazio.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan management have seen enough and put a line through Felix as a potential permanent signing. Instead, he will be cleared to return to parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.

Mentions
Serie AJoao FelixAC MilanChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan chief Ausilio admits being offered Asensio, Felix
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic opens door to keeping Felix
Felix hints at longer AC Milan stay