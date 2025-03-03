Tribal Football
AC Milan GM Furlani: Conceicao not only responsible
AC Milan
AC Milan general manager Giorgio Furlani insists coach Sergio Conceicao's job is safe.

Furlani was speaking before defeat at home to Lazio.

“When results are so below expectations, there is not just one person responsible. We are all to blame and I too include myself in there as general manager,” said Furlani.

“The disappointment of the fans is shared by us in the squad and the club. We must try to keep going and try to do well for the rest of the season.

“As I said, we need to improve our sporting results by a lot, so if there are figures we can bring to the club that can help us achieve those results, then we will consider them. As of today, no decision has yet been made on this profile.”

