Agent: Impossible to believe Tonali will stay with Newcastle

The agent of Sandro Tonali admits Newcastle United won't be his last club.

The Italy midfielder is in his second season on Tyneside after arriving from AC Milan. However, his first year was interrupted by a nine-month betting ban.

Tonali has bounced back to again add to his reputation with the Toon this term. But his agent admits a return to Serie A is in the career plan.

Marianna Mecacci, a senior figure at his agency GR Sports, told Sportitalia: "He will return to Italy.

"When? It's hard to say. He is Italian footballing heritage, it's beautiful to see a man grow through difficulties. I started following him at Brescia.

"The operation that brought him to England was extraordinary. I realise it caused discontent. Tonali, son of Milan, faith that is there and will remain forever, is sold for a record sum.

"It was also a choice to try a new experience. As long as the opportunity of the Premier League exists, he will take advantage of it, but it is impossible to think that he will not return to Italian football."