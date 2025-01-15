Sabatini understands Napoli selling Kvaratskhelia: But I'm sorry he's leaving Serie A

Veteran sports director Walter Sabatini can understand Napoli selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia attacker could be on the move to PSG in a €75m deal this week.

Sabatini told Radio Marte: "Selling Kvaratskhelia to Napoli is the wisest and most advisable choice, in the face of a significant offer a club cannot give up such a capital gain, especially for clubs that are autonomous and cannot rely on recapitalizations and capital increases.

"(President Aurelio) De Laurentiis has been keeping his accounts in order for twenty years without losing sporting competitiveness, and this is the path to follow. I don't like to talk about possible replacements for the Georgian, which the press is talking about: in any case, I can say that (Alejandro) Garnacho is strong but inconsistent, without a precise role, he doesn't convince me much. Como continues to spend, but it's good that De Laurentiis continues to keep his accounts in order: he has always gone down this path, without losing continuity.

"Sorry for the farewell of Kvara, a strong player who leaves Italy, but giving him away is an impeccable choice: from this operation, at least 40-50% will remain to invest in the market.

"At the moment it cannot be said if and how much Napoli will lose in competitiveness for the scudetto by selling the Georgian, a lot depends on who will replace him, also considering that Napoli already has important resources in the squad. I say more, Napoli must not only continue to fight for the scudetto but I hope they win it, they deserve it for the choices De Laurentiis made after the splendid scudetto but also after the negative last season, taking (Antonio) Conte and building a strong team."