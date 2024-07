AC Milan open Chelsea talks for Lukaku

AC Milan are moving for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Rossonero are seeking a new centre-forward signing and have also expressed interest in Bologna's Josh Zirkzee.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Milan are in contact with Chelsea for Lukaku.

Lukaku is already being chased by Antonio Conte, his former Inter Milan coach, who wants a reunion at Napoli .

The Belgium international spent last season on-loan with Roma.