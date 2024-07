Roma swoop for Aussie keeper Ryan

AS Roma have swooped for Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

The keeper is available after coming off contract at AZ Alkmaar.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Roma have agreed terms with Ryan for the coming season.

The former Arsenal and Brighton keeper, now 32, will join Roma to act as cover for No1 Mile Svilar.

An announcement is due this week.