Atletico Madrid, Brighton eyeing Feyenoord midfielder Wieffer

Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer is a target for Brighton.

The Argus says Brighton see Wieffer as the player to fill the void left by Moises Caicedo a year ago after his departure for Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wieffer is also on the radar of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

The 24 year-old could be on the move this summer with a change of coach at Feyenoord.

Wieffer has a deal with Feyenoord to 2027.