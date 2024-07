Ex-Brighton keeper Ryan leaves AZ

Former Brighton and Arsenal goalkeeper Mat Ryan is again a free agent.

Ryan has come off contract at AZ Alkmaar.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Australia international, now 32, was in talks with AZ about a new deal, but talks fell through.

It's now been agreed for the two parties to split.

Ryan moved to AZ Alkmaar from FC Copenhgaen in 2023. In total, he made 64 games for the Dutch club.