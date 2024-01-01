Roma coach De Rossi: Dybala? I won't tie up anyone here

AS Roma coach Daniele de Rossi says he won't seek to hold Paulo Dybala against his will.

The Argentina striker is the subject of intense interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

But after their draw with Everton, De Rossi commented: "I don't make my lineup based on rumours, I leave those to others. There is nothing that influenced my choices. Against Everton I put the team I wanted to see on the pitch: we're starting to get closer to the championship and we have to be more and more similar to what we should be.

"I've done some experiments, as in other matches. Those who were in England are all Roma players, then we'll see what happens not just for Dybala, but for everyone. I was asked if there was anyone to keep tied here hand and foot, I said no, that there wasn't. Anyone who wants to leave is free to do so."

Asked if Dybala and Matias Soulé can play together, De Rossi also said: "They can do it in the 4-2-3-1, with Paulo as a false nine, but also with the two sub forwards, in the 4-3-2-1. They can play together in a thousand ways, like the others too. And they can stay on the bench like everyone.

"The important thing is that when they come in they do it well and lend a hand, giving added value to the team."