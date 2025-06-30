Tribal Football
Roma spy Depay as Dybala replacement
Roma spy Depay as Dybala replacement
Action Plus
AS Roma are eyeing free agent Memphis Depay.

The Holland international is currently  a free agent after being released from his contract at Atletico Madrid.

Depay is currently in France training with AS Monaco as he considers his next move.

Voetbal International says Roma are keen, where they see Depay as a readymade replacement for Al Qadsiah target Paulo Dybala.

After the weekend 0-0 draw with Cagliari, Roma coach Daniele de Rossi admitted: "I would be scared of a Roma without Paulo or without a possible replacement.

"If someone were to leave, but we could also replace them in other positions on the pitch with players functional and strong, we will move forward with them."

