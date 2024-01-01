Tribal Football
SNAPPED: Roma chief Ghisolfi in Girona for Dovbyk talks

AS Roma chief Florent Ghisolfi is in Girona today for talks over Artem Dovbyk.

The Ukraine striker is a target for Roma and Atletico Madrid this summer.

And Ghisolfi has been spotted in Girona today as he steps up talks with the Catalans for last season's Pichichi winner.

Roma have reached an agreement in principle with the Dovbyk's entourage over a contract worth around €3.5m net per season .

The Giallorossi are now haggling over a fee with Girona, with their latest offer of €40m falling short. 

 

LaLiga AS Roma Girona Atl. Madrid Serie A
