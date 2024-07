Roma move to beat Atletico Madrid for Girona striker Dovbyk

AS Roma have made a push for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

Sky Italia says Roma are battling Atlético Madrid for the Ukraine international.

The Giallorossi are now close to an agreement with the player on personal terms.

Roma are ready to offer €32m, plus bonuses, for the striker. However, Girona will insist on more, according to sources.

The striker's contract with Girona runs until the summer of 2028.