Roma secure Mannini, Romano to new contracts

Mattia Mannini and Alessandro Romano have signed new contracts with AS Roma.

The former's contract will run to 2028, while the latter will end a year earlier, in 2027.

Roma announced today: "AS Roma is pleased to announce the extension of the contracts of Mattia Mannini and Alessandro Romano.

"Both born in 2006, the two players represent an important asset for the Giallorossi Primavera led by Gianluca Falsini and also for the future of AS Roma. Furthermore, they are permanent members of the Under 19 teams of Italy (Mannini) and Switzerland (Romano).

"The two young Giallorossi have already breathed the atmosphere of the first team: Mattia Mannini made his debut in the Europa League 2023-24 match against Sheriff Tiraspol, at the Stadio Olimpico, while Alessandro Romano obtained his first call-up to the seniors for the away match of this championship season, Bologna-Roma.

"Mannini has signed a contract that will tie him to AS Roma until 2028, Romano until 2027. For both players, the Club will be able to exercise a one-year extension option. Congratulations, boys!"