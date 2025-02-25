Pisilli explains penning new Roma contract

Nicolo Pisilli is happy with his new contract at Roma.

The midfielder was asked about his new deal after victory over Monza last night.

He said, "Let's say how it went, it was all very simple. I always said I wanted to play and stay in Rome.

"My teammates all complimented me. Then one day I'll pay for dinner for my teammates. The first message was with mum and dad. They were there physically."

Pisilli has signed a new deal to 2029.

He also said: "I have to improve a lot on my shooting. And I think it showed today. The coach's requests are to stay a little further back, and understand the situations better."