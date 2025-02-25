Tribal Football
Roma chief Ghisolfi hoping Ranieri rethinks contract plans
Roma chief Florent Ghisolfi admits he'd like coach Claudio Ranieri to continue next season.

Ranieri has signed to the end of this term, when he would take a director's role.

However, Ghisolfi said before last night's win against Monza: "I hope Ranieri can change his mind (smile), but the coach has been clear and we are working on the future.

"The most important thing, however, is the present: tonight's match against Monza, we are hungry."

On Leandro Paredes and Mile Svilar, Ghisolfi also said: "Paredes and Svilar are the future of Roma, we are working step by step to renew their contracts too."

