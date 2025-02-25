Soule agent: Ranieri convinced him to stay with Roma; Fulham, Betis pushed hard

The agent of Matias Soule admits Roma coach Claudio Ranieri had a big influence on his decision to stay in January.

The Argentina winger had offers leave last month, but ultimately stayed after talks with Ranieri.

Agent Martin Guastadisegno told TMW: "The truth is that he is happy now. Like everyone else, he dreamed of space, trust. When Ranieri told him in January that they would reject all the offers, he also promised Mati that he would let him play and now he is doing it.

"Only the best make that assist (againsrt Monza), even the free kick the other day... Mati just needed to play, now no one talks about mental disorders anymore."

Asked about the offers in January, Guastadisegno also stated: "Fulham sought him a lot, as did Valencia in Spain and Betis. There was no shortage of requests from Italy either."