Tribal Football

Romano Alessandro latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Romano Alessandro
Roma secure Mannini, Romano to new contracts

Roma secure Mannini, Romano to new contracts

Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd
Man City ready to make £124M bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer
Romano Alessandro page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Romano Alessandro - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Romano Alessandro news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.