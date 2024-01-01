Tribal Football
Ranieri declares: Roma need football man making decisions
Former AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admits the dismissal of Daniele de Rossi's sacking surprised him.

De Rossi was sacked by Roma and replaced by Ivan Juric.

Ranieri told Domenica Sportiva: "What surprised me is that he was given a three-year contract, it was supposed to be a long project.

"It's a shame that there isn't a football man in there who can unite the club and coach".

Then on the possible return of Francesco Totti, he added: "I'm not the one to judge. There are the Friedkins and they are the ones who must judge whether this person is needed."

