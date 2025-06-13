Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot on Greenwood: If he hadn't had all of his problems, Mason would be the star...
Gyokeres' agents meet with Arsenal directors ahead of summer move
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo take control against Almeria; Mirandes and Real Racing all square
Man United pay homage to Old Trafford with new shirt

Roma midfielder Paredes: I'll put pressure on Dybala about Boca Juniors

Carlos Volcano
Paulo Dybala
Paulo DybalaAction Plus
Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes admits he has ambitions of closing his career with Boca Juniors.

And the Argentina international admits he'd like Roma teammate Paulo Dybala to follow him to Boca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Paredes told the Edul brothers' YouTube channel: "Yes, I have no doubts about that (returning to Boca), it's my hope, my family's, my friends'.

"The desire is always there, sometimes higher, but it doesn't depend only on one person. I live my career day by day."

Asked if Boca have an option on him, Paredes continued: "It's there, it's there."

Paredes was also asked about Dybala joining Boca and added: "I put pressure on him, I always tell him that if I go back to Argentina he will come with me, he would like to play in Argentina, then we will see what happens.

"Of course, he is very attached to Instituto, where he made his debut. He can play for Boca and then finish at Instituto."

 

Mentions
Serie AParedes LeandroDybala PauloBoca JuniorsAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Roma sell Dahl to Benfica
Juric adamant he's up to Atalanta job: Gasperini has offered his advice
Roma director Ranieri confirms rejecting Italy offer