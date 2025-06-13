Roma midfielder Paredes: I'll put pressure on Dybala about Boca Juniors

Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes admits he has ambitions of closing his career with Boca Juniors.

And the Argentina international admits he'd like Roma teammate Paulo Dybala to follow him to Boca.

Advertisement Advertisement

Paredes told the Edul brothers' YouTube channel: "Yes, I have no doubts about that (returning to Boca), it's my hope, my family's, my friends'.

"The desire is always there, sometimes higher, but it doesn't depend only on one person. I live my career day by day."

Asked if Boca have an option on him, Paredes continued: "It's there, it's there."

Paredes was also asked about Dybala joining Boca and added: "I put pressure on him, I always tell him that if I go back to Argentina he will come with me, he would like to play in Argentina, then we will see what happens.

"Of course, he is very attached to Instituto, where he made his debut. He can play for Boca and then finish at Instituto."