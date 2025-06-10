Juric adamant he's up to Atalanta job: Gasperini has offered his advice

Ivan Juric is adamant he's up to the task as Atalanta coach.

Juric was unveiled to the local press on Monday, having been named as Gian Piero Gasperini's successor last week.

The Croatian takes the Atalanta job after a season which saw him sacked by Roma and Southampton.

But he insists: “This is football, you have five great seasons, then all it takes is a single bad one to make you start from scratch.

“This is a bonus for me, because I did not do well this season, and now I have a great opportunity. It doesn’t happen often, the journey of a coach is usually different.

“It was a negative year in a sporting sense, but a fantastic one in terms of learning experience. I feel much stronger than I was a year ago.

“I worked with great players at Roma, appreciated the Premier League at Southampton, so they were positive for my growth as a coach.

“These were two situations where I took over with the season already started under very different coaching methods. It is fundamental for my work to start from pre-season.

“I will say that Southampton used statistics and work on set plays far more than I was accustomed to, so I want to do more in that area.”

I've spoken to Gasperini

Asked about succeeding Gasperini, now in charge of Roma, Juric insists he's not intimidated.

“Certainly not, it is better to be taking over at a club accustomed to working in a certain way. We spoke this morning, he told me not to be too influenced by his work.

“Gasperini did not just influence me, but many others in Serie A and abroad. We’ll see some different things during the season. The squad looks pretty complete, I don’t see much need for intervention there.

“We perhaps have a few different things in attack. Gasperini, Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri, they all have their own style, followed by disciples that are inspired, but ultimately you have to find your own path.”