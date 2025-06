DONE DEAL: Roma sell Dahl to Benfica

AS Roma have announced the sale of Samuel Dahl to Benfica.

The Sweden fullback had spent part of the past season on-loan with Benfica which included a permanent option of €10m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Roma have confirmed the sale of Dahl to Benfica for €9m.

Benfica, meanwhile, have stated Dahl has now signed a deal with them to 2029.

Dahl, 22, only joined Roma last year from Djurgarden, before leaving for Benfica in January.