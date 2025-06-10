Roma director Ranieri confirms rejecting Italy offer

Tribal Football
AS Roma director Claudio Ranieri has confirmed he's rejected an approach about the Italy job.

Ranieri was FIGC's top choice to replace Luciano Spalletti after his firing on Monday following the World Cup qualifying win against Moldova.

In a short statement released to ANSA, Ranieri confirmed FIGC's approach.

“I thank President (Gabriele) Gravina for the opportunity; it’s a great honour. However, I have reflected and decided to remain fully committed to my new role at Roma,” Ranieri said.

“The Friedkins gave me full support, backing me regardless of any decision I could make about the national team; this decision is mine.”

Ranieri led Roma for the second-half of last season before accepting an advisor's post last month.

