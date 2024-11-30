Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
Man Utd striker Zirkzee the "dream" signing for Juventus after agent meeting
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin signs first professional contract

Roma legend Totti insists playing return can still happen

Carlos Volcano
Roma legend Totti insists playing return can still happen
Roma legend Totti insists playing return can still happenTribalfootball
Roma legend Francesco Totti says a playing comeback remains under consideration.

At 48, Totti insists he has had approaches from Serie A clubs about coming out of retirement this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We’ll see, we’ll evaluate. We still have time,” Totti told Sky  Italia.

Totti also commented on new coach Claudio Ranieri's return to the club.

“He will become a director of Roma next year, so he will have a say and will decide who to call,” Totti said. 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie ATotti FrancescoAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs down
Pisilli insists no issue over Roma contract talks
Di Livio: Genoa sacking of Gilardino just absurd