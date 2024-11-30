Roma legend Totti insists playing return can still happen

Roma legend Francesco Totti says a playing comeback remains under consideration.

At 48, Totti insists he has had approaches from Serie A clubs about coming out of retirement this season.

“We’ll see, we’ll evaluate. We still have time,” Totti told Sky Italia.

Totti also commented on new coach Claudio Ranieri's return to the club.

“He will become a director of Roma next year, so he will have a say and will decide who to call,” Totti said.

