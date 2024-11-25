Pisilli insists no issue over Roma contract talks

Niccolo Pisilli says his new deal with Roma won't be a problem.

The young attacker insists negotiations will only be a formality.

He said, "It's a matter I'm not worried about at all, my agent is thinking about it and there's no problem with the club. There's time and I'm only focused on the pitch."

Asked about new coach Claudio Ranieri's impact after yesterday's defeat to Napoli, Pisilli continued: "Yesterday the attitude was the right one, there was a great desire to not concede goals and stay compact.

"We behaved as a team, unfortunately we conceded the goal but the attitude was right."

