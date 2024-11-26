Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs down

Roma goalkeeper Renato Mari is attracting interest from across Europe.

The 18-year-old has sat on the bench for every match in Serie A and the Europa League so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the prospect is still waiting for his senior debut.

The Italy U19 international is on an expiring contract and Roma are at risk of losing him.

Tuttosport says rivals Juventus and Inter are trying to sign Marin.

Bu Liverpool and Olympique Marseille are also following his situation.

Roma, in turn, have started negotiations with the goalkeeper's representatives about a new contract.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play