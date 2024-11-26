Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Gyokeres: Why Man Utd boss Amorim succeeded with Sporting CP's players
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"

Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs down

Paul Vegas
Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs down
Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs downAction Plus
Roma goalkeeper Renato Mari is attracting interest from across Europe.

The 18-year-old has sat on the bench for every match in Serie A and the Europa League so far this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the prospect is still waiting for his senior debut.

The Italy U19 international is on an expiring contract and Roma are at risk of losing him.

Tuttosport says rivals Juventus and Inter are trying to sign Marin.

Bu Liverpool and Olympique Marseille are also following his situation.

Roma, in turn, have started negotiations with the goalkeeper's representatives about a new contract.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
Serie AMarin RenatoAS RomaJuventusLiverpoolInterMarseillePremier LeagueFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
Josh Zirkzee & a Man Utd split? Why to cut-and-run now would be ridiculous
Rabiot urges ex-Juventus midfielder Pogba to join him at Marseille