Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training

Di Livio: Genoa sacking of Gilardino just absurd

Carlos Volcano
Di Livio: Genoa sacking of Gilardino just absurd
Di Livio: Genoa sacking of Gilardino just absurdTribalfootball
Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio says the sacking of Alberto Gilardino was "unfair".

Gilardino was sacked and replaced with Patrick Vieira by Genoa this week, despite four points in the last two games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Di Livio said on TVPlay: "In my opinion, in Italy there is a tendency to dismiss coaches too early. Gilardino was dismissed at Genoa in an absurd manner, this summer they sold him many quality players.

"In my opinion, an unfair decision was made, something serious must have happened to arrive at a choice like that."

Di Livio also commented on the emergence of  Niccolò Pisilli at Roma.

He added,  "An interesting player in the Roma squad but he needs to cover his ears and go his own way to avoid getting burned. However, here in Rome we tend to praise players early on, they are immediately called phenomena. Young players need to be allowed to grow slowly."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AGilardino AlbertoDi Livio AngeloGenoaJuventusAS RomaPisilli NiccoloFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Genoa president Preziosi: Gilardino? Something doesn't add up...
Gilardino posts farewell to Genoa
Mutu offers support to sacked Genoa coach Gilardino