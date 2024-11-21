Di Livio: Genoa sacking of Gilardino just absurd

Former Juventus midfielder Angelo di Livio says the sacking of Alberto Gilardino was "unfair".

Gilardino was sacked and replaced with Patrick Vieira by Genoa this week, despite four points in the last two games.

Di Livio said on TVPlay: "In my opinion, in Italy there is a tendency to dismiss coaches too early. Gilardino was dismissed at Genoa in an absurd manner, this summer they sold him many quality players.

"In my opinion, an unfair decision was made, something serious must have happened to arrive at a choice like that."

Di Livio also commented on the emergence of Niccolò Pisilli at Roma.

He added, "An interesting player in the Roma squad but he needs to cover his ears and go his own way to avoid getting burned. However, here in Rome we tend to praise players early on, they are immediately called phenomena. Young players need to be allowed to grow slowly."

