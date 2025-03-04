Roma legend Totti: I had chance of Serie A return
Roma legend Francesco Totti has confirmed he had the chance to make a Serie A playing return this season.
Totti hints the club involved was Genoa, with Antonio Cassanio now living in the city.
He said on Viva el Futbol: “There was a chance (of returning to playing football).
“It (the team) was in Italy, in Serie A.
“I was really feeling great, I swear.
“I trained every day, two hours a day. I was in top shape, in terms of stamina and in every other aspect.
“It didn’t go through because I would have had to change too many things—it would have been messy. I would have had to move to a different city.
“I was supposed to live near Cassano, can you imagine?”