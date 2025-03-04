Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something

Roma legend Totti: Dybala best player in Serie A

Paul Vegas
Roma legend Totti: Dybala best player in Serie A
Roma legend Totti: Dybala best player in Serie AAction Plus
Roma legend Francesco Totti says Paulo Dybala is the best player in Serie A.

Totti admits he's a big fan of the Argentina international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Viva en Futbol: "He is the player who most resembles me today, I struggle to find others in Serie A. Paulo is a true talent, not only in Italy.

"In my time there were many, today there are 5 or 6 like him in the world. One of these is Yamal. Dybala is fine now, he doesn't struggle and he doesn't stop. In Serie A he is the best, but there are too few in Italy. Guardiola and Baggio once played for Brescia, today not even their names are known."

On his relationship with Roma, Totti also stated: "I never thought of playing with another team, it wouldn't have made sense. Only Maldini and I played 25 years with the same team. But do you think that Messi in 25 years at Roma with Frau, Cesar Gomez and Pivotto would have won all those Ballon d'Ors?"

Mentions
Serie ADybala PauloTotti FrancescoAS Roma
Related Articles
Ranieri urges Roma not get carried away after victory over Monza
Roma coach Ranieri "super happy" after defeating Porto
Two-goal Dybala tribute to Roma coach Ranieri after victory over Porto