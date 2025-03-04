Roma legend Totti: Dybala best player in Serie A

Roma legend Francesco Totti says Paulo Dybala is the best player in Serie A.

Totti admits he's a big fan of the Argentina international.

He said on Viva en Futbol: "He is the player who most resembles me today, I struggle to find others in Serie A. Paulo is a true talent, not only in Italy.

"In my time there were many, today there are 5 or 6 like him in the world. One of these is Yamal. Dybala is fine now, he doesn't struggle and he doesn't stop. In Serie A he is the best, but there are too few in Italy. Guardiola and Baggio once played for Brescia, today not even their names are known."

On his relationship with Roma, Totti also stated: "I never thought of playing with another team, it wouldn't have made sense. Only Maldini and I played 25 years with the same team. But do you think that Messi in 25 years at Roma with Frau, Cesar Gomez and Pivotto would have won all those Ballon d'Ors?"