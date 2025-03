West Ham United are eyeing Genoa defender Koni de Winter.

The Hammers are targeting De Winter for the summer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Winter attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in January, but Genoa resisted all offers.

However, they could face greater pressure from West Ham this summer, reports Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

Schira states West Ham will move for the Belgium international at the end of the season.