Roma legend Totti: De Rossi sorry about sacking

Roma great Francesco Totti admits Daniele de Rossi has been hurt by his sacking.

Totti is close to the former Roma coach.

He told TMW: "No one knows Daniele better than me? He is sorry for how it went, for the timing and the ways.

"These things happen in football and we can start again from the negative things."

On young Roma striker Niccolo Pisilli, Totti added: "We are talking about a great promising young player and I am happy that Roma has found a great talent. A great player and a well-mannered boy with his feet on the ground."