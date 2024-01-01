Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Italy coach Spalletti explains call-up for Roma youngster Pisilli

Italy coach Spalletti explains call-up for Roma youngster Pisilli
Italy coach Spalletti explains call-up for Roma youngster PisilliAction Plus
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has explained his call-up for Roma youngster Niccolo Pisilli.

Pisilli is in the squad for the first time ahead of their Nations League ties over the next week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spalletti explained, “Looking at Pisilli, he seems like a really good midfielder. He knows how to play in both phases, and he is someone who always shows up. 

“(Daniele) De Rossi told me that he always scores in small-sided games, he’s always present. He has high frequency and has lots of energy. He is someone who can do a bit of everything. He can be part of our new history. 

“I think he deserved to come here with us, and now everyone is realising it too. We have to test things out here: For now I only bring 23 players, I don’t want to have two more players who get five or six minutes, and they end up feeling left out.”  

Mentions
Serie APisilli NiccoloItalyAS Roma
Related Articles
Monza striker Maldini: How I learned of Italy call
Roma fans continue protests at Monza
Juric upbeat as Roma draw with Monza