Italy coach Spalletti explains call-up for Roma youngster Pisilli

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has explained his call-up for Roma youngster Niccolo Pisilli.

Pisilli is in the squad for the first time ahead of their Nations League ties over the next week.

Spalletti explained, “Looking at Pisilli, he seems like a really good midfielder. He knows how to play in both phases, and he is someone who always shows up.

“(Daniele) De Rossi told me that he always scores in small-sided games, he’s always present. He has high frequency and has lots of energy. He is someone who can do a bit of everything. He can be part of our new history.

“I think he deserved to come here with us, and now everyone is realising it too. We have to test things out here: For now I only bring 23 players, I don’t want to have two more players who get five or six minutes, and they end up feeling left out.”