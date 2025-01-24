Ajax chief Kroes: Not easy seeing Rensch leave for Roma

Ajax chief Alex Kroes admits it's difficult seeing Devyn Rensch leave for Roma.

The fullback's move was rubberstamped yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kroes said: "It was not an easy decision to let Devyne go at this time. As a player who came through our youth system and is an undisputed starter, we will certainly miss him.

"He was eager to take on this new challenge, and now he has the opportunity to showcase his qualities in one of the most prestigious leagues in Europe. We wish him all the best and hope he has the same success in Italy as he has had here at Ajax."

Rensch has signed with the Giallorossi in a permanent transfer.