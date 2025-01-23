Tribal Football
Roma coach Ranieri welcomes Rensch signing

Roma coach Ranieri welcomes Rensch signing
Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has welcomed the imminent signing of Devyn Rensch.

The fullback is set to sign for Roma today from Ajax, having touched down in the capital on Wednesday.

Rensch will move to Roma for €6m, agreeing terms over a contract to 2029.

At yesterday's Europa League preview for their clash with AZ Alkmaar, Ranieri said: "He doesn't have physical strength, but he has magnificent timing when it comes to insertion, good foot both right and left, he has to improve but I like him and I'm sure he will give us great satisfaction."

Ranieri also said of tonight's tie: "I am sensitive because I always want to win. It will be tough, they are a young team that goes at 3000 an hour in transition, we expect a great performance and I am curious to see how we will react.

"The team is doing well, they are motivated, they are doing well, I am sure we will play a great game."

