Roma interested in West Ham target Gomes

AS Roma are interested in Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

The England international is off contract at the end of the season and has received a pre-contract offer from West Ham United.

However, Gomes has so far resisted a move to London.

Instead, Il Messaggero says Roma are also in the hunt for Gomes.

The Italian giants are showing serious interest in the 24-year-old and wants to pair him with Manu Koné in midfield from next season.

Gomes has scored two goals and provided one assist in 20 competitive matches this season.