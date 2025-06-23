Roma hero Graziani: Gasperini should consider Scamacca signing

Former Roma star Francesco Graziani believes new coach Gian Piero Gasperini should go back to Atalanta for Gianluca Scamacca.

Graziani believes the centre-forward would be an ideal Giallorossi signing this summer.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: "From a physical point of view there could be some question marks because he is coming back from a serious injury, but his characteristics are right. Even (Sebastiano) Esposito from Empoli and (Lorenzo) Lucca can do well. However, I don't know if they are ready to take on the responsibility of the attack of a team like the Giallorossi.

"(Artem) Dovbyk? From what he showed last year I don't think he is the right centre forward for Gasperini's game. It's true that he had many extenuating circumstances: it was his first year, he didn't know the language and the championship, he changed his work methodology.

"In Italy tactics make the difference, he has given us a glimpse of something but he is too predictable, he doesn't shoot much with his right foot, he is a bit static. The positive side is that he is in the right place."