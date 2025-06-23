Roma hero Graziani: Gasperini should consider Scamacca signing

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Former Roma star Francesco Graziani believes new coach Gian Piero Gasperini should go back to Atalanta for Gianluca Scamacca.

Graziani believes the centre-forward would be an ideal Giallorossi signing this summer.

He told Il Corriere della Sera: "From a physical point of view there could be some question marks because he is coming back from a serious injury, but his characteristics are right. Even (Sebastiano) Esposito from Empoli and (Lorenzo) Lucca can do well. However, I don't know if they are ready to take on the responsibility of the attack of a team like the Giallorossi. 

"(Artem) Dovbyk? From what he showed last year I don't think he is the right centre forward for Gasperini's game. It's true that he had many extenuating circumstances: it was his first year, he didn't know the language and the championship, he changed his work methodology.

"In Italy tactics make the difference, he has given us a glimpse of something but he is too predictable, he doesn't shoot much with his right foot, he is a bit static. The positive side is that he is in the right place."

