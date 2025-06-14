Brighton inform Roma of O'Riley asking price

Roma have opened talks with Brighton for Matt O'Riley.

Just a year after his move from Celtic, Denmark international could be on the move again this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Roma have approached Brighton for O'Riley and been informed they can sign him for €25m.

Roma are making their move on recommendation from new coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who was hired earlier this week.

Gasperini also wanted O'Riley at Atalanta and has been following the midfielder's progress in recent years.