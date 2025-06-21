Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circle

VfB Stuttgart chief exec Alexander Wehrle admits Nick Woltemade has his price.

However, VfB won't be inviting offers for the young centre-forward as Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, and AS Roma all express their interest.

Wehrle told the Stuttgarter Zeitung: "We're going into next season with Nick. Period.

"There's no reason to act immediately. Furthermore, we are in constant dialogue with our players and their agents."

Woltemade has a deal with Stuttgart to 2028 and while defiant, Wehrle concedes the youngster does have his price.

He added, "Basically, in the Bundesliga , with the exception of FC Bayern Munich, every club above a certain amount has to be willing to talk about the transfer of a key player for financial reasons. This naturally applies to us too."