Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Arsenal step up bid to beat Chelsea to Jorrel Hato

Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circle

Carlos Volcano
Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circle
Stuttgart chief admits Woltemade has his price as Chelsea, Atletico Madrid circleLaLiga
VfB Stuttgart chief exec Alexander Wehrle admits Nick Woltemade has his price.

However, VfB won't be inviting offers for the young centre-forward as Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, and AS Roma all express their interest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wehrle told the Stuttgarter Zeitung: "We're going into next season with Nick. Period.

"There's no reason to act immediately. Furthermore, we are in constant dialogue with our players and their agents."

Woltemade has a deal with Stuttgart to 2028 and while defiant, Wehrle concedes the youngster does have his price.

He added, "Basically, in the Bundesliga , with the exception of FC Bayern Munich, every club above a certain amount has to be willing to talk about the transfer of a key player for financial reasons. This naturally applies to us too."

Mentions
BundesligaWoltemade NickVfB StuttgartAtl. MadridChelseaAS RomaLiverpoolBayern MunichPremier LeagueLaLigaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
BREAKDOWN: How Wirtz's record fee will be paid by Liverpool
Chelsea target Nick Woltemade opens up on future
Man Utd up Garnacho price as Ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen joins battle