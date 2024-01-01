Roma fans continue protests at Monza

Roma fans have continued their protests against the club.

For yesterday's draw with Monza, ultras displayed a banner that read: 'Ghost club, a zombie team'.

The message was linked to last week's Europa League defeat at Elfsborg. Roma fans remain angry over the sacking of former coach Daniele de Rossi.

Roma managed to earn a 1-1 dreaw at Monza on Sunday.

Afterwards, Roma coach Ivan Juric said: “We put in a wonderful performance, both when defending and attacking, creating so many scoring opportunities.

“The only issue was the fact we should’ve scored more goals, that is a pity. The team had an excellent approach and I can see fantastic margin for improvement. I am very satisfied with the performance, disappointed by the result and the penalty that wasn’t given.

“As far as I can see, the team has really raised the bar. We picked up seven points in the last three games, when we really deserved nine points.