Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Roma fans continue protests at Monza

Roma fans continue protests at Monza
Roma fans continue protests at MonzaAction Plus
Roma fans have continued their protests against the club.

For yesterday's draw with Monza, ultras displayed a banner that read: 'Ghost club, a zombie team'.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The message was linked to last week's Europa League defeat at Elfsborg. Roma fans remain angry over the sacking of former coach Daniele de Rossi.

Roma managed to earn a 1-1 dreaw at Monza on Sunday.

Afterwards, Roma coach Ivan Juric said: “We put in a wonderful performance, both when defending and attacking, creating so many scoring opportunities.

“The only issue was the fact we should’ve scored more goals, that is a pity. The team had an excellent approach and I can see fantastic margin for improvement. I am very satisfied with the performance, disappointed by the result and the penalty that wasn’t given.

“As far as I can see, the team has really raised the bar. We picked up seven points in the last three games, when we really deserved nine points.

Mentions
Serie AAS RomaMonza
Related Articles
Italy coach Spalletti explains calling up Monza striker Maldini
Juric upbeat as Roma draw with Monza
CONFIRMED: Scouts from Man Utd, Spurs and Genoa took tickets for Elfsborg win against Roma