Juric upbeat as Roma draw with Monza

Roma coach Ivan Juric drew a lot of positives after their 1-1 draw with Monza.

Artem Dovbyk put Roma ahead before Dany Mota Carvalho leveled.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We put in a wonderful performance, both when defending and attacking, creating so many scoring opportunities,” Juric told DAZN.

“The only issue was the fact we should’ve scored more goals, that is a pity. The team had an excellent approach and I can see fantastic margin for improvement. I am very satisfied with the performance, disappointed by the result and the penalty that wasn’t given.

“As far as I can see, the team has really raised the bar. We picked up seven points in the last three games, when we really deserved nine points.

“The difficulties from around the club are not easy to deal with, but we must transform those jeers into applause, because these lads are working hard.

“The only difficulty we had today with Monza was the long ball for Milan Djuric. We were superior, we improved as the game wore on, but clearly we need more time. We look to the future with great confidence.”