Roma eyeing Leicester midfielder Soumare

AS Roma are eyeing Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare spent last season on-loan with Sevilla and is available from the Foxes this summer.

Il Tempo says Roma are showing interest in signing Soumaré ahead of the upcoming season.

The player himself has been clear that he wants to leave Leicester this summer.

The midfielder is said to be valued at €14m. He has a deal to 2026.