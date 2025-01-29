Roma coach Ranieri warns Hermoso, Paredes ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says he's happy about their form facing Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow night.

Roma meet the Bundesliga club in the final game of the Europa League group round, with Ranieri happy with his players' progress.

Advertisement Advertisement

What kind of game is tomorrow's?

"Every game is important for us, for the growth of the team. I arrived when everyone was afraid of what Roma could do. We have to do well in every game, then we'll see what we can do".

Tomorrow only 3 real central defenders. What happened with Hermoso?

"No questions about the market, I'll answer about Hermoso. I like him a lot, I started with certain players. He arrived in good shape but he wants to play. He wants more space. I understand his choice to leave. He deserves to play."

Is there an alternative to Paredes? How do you see Cristante?

"All the rumors I hear about Leandro come from you. If he doesn't want to stay, as I told Hermoso, I won't keep anyone. Cristante is a player who has found himself, he could replace him. Of course he doesn't have that verticality, but he has other qualities. I knew in Udine that I would pay in quality but I absolutely had to do better. I was convinced that the guys who are playing were playing a great game."

Is there anything that can be improved in this team?

"Of course, there is always room for improvement. When you play with big teams that are doing well you have to try to create problems for them, a great job also to contain them. The boys are improving, before they didn't play as I hoped. Every day I see that the team improves to improve itself and for a coach this is the most beautiful thing to see."

In your opinion, does Soulè have more European football characteristics?

"I never noticed how many minutes he played in Europe and in the Championship. Soulè is a good player who needs to streamline his maneuvers. Be more concrete. I am convinced that he will be an excellent player for the future of Roma."

Yesterday 3 very important players were at a concert yesterday a few hours after finishing. Did they ask permission?

"Sure, they asked me permission and I sent them."

Mats (Hummels) didn't play much with the other coaches. Then something changed with you. What do you think of him?

"I've been following Mats for a long time, as an international player I've always liked him. Putting him on the field seemed normal to me. How can you not play him? He's a leader, he's a point of reference. It was a natural thing, nothing more."