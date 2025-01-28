Roma threaten Al Nassr plans for Man Utd midfielder Casemiro

AS Roma are moving for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Al Nassr are attempting to bring the Brazil midfielder to Saudi Arabia this month.

However, Sky Italia says Roma are moving to keep Casemiro in Europe.

Roma have asked United for information about the midfielder's situation and what is needed to close a deal.

Roma could act if Argentina international Leandro Paredes, 30, leaves before next week's deadline, having been linked with Boca Juniors.

Casemiro is under contract at United until the summer of 2026 with an option for another year.