Tribal Football
Most Read
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Smith names two Arsenal stars who should be sold to sign Newcastle's Isak
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham

Roma threaten Al Nassr plans for Man Utd midfielder Casemiro

Paul Vegas
Roma threaten Al Nassr plans for Man Utd midfielder Casemiro
Roma threaten Al Nassr plans for Man Utd midfielder CasemiroAction Plus
AS Roma are moving for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Al Nassr are attempting to bring the Brazil midfielder to Saudi Arabia this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sky Italia says Roma are moving to keep Casemiro in Europe.

Roma have asked United for information about the midfielder's situation and what is needed to close a deal.

Roma could act if Argentina international Leandro Paredes, 30, leaves before next week's deadline, having been linked with Boca Juniors.

Casemiro is under contract at United until the summer of 2026 with an option for another year.

Mentions
Serie ACasemiroParedes LeandroAS RomaManchester UnitedAl NassrBoca JuniorsSaudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David