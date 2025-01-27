Ranieri happy with Roma players after victory at Udinese

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was delighted with his players after their 2-1 win at Udinese.

Roma came from behind to win via penalties from Artem Dovbyk and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Advertisement Advertisement

"They were already fired up from the Netherlands, where we played a good match but got nothing from it,” Ranieri told DAZN afterwards.

“We wanted to put an end to our winless run away from home. They were pumped up and came back out early in the second half.

“I hear people say that there are now the hardest matches and then the easier ones, but which ones are the easy ones? I don’t see any. We can’t afford to think that way about any opponent; every match is difficult.

“We need to be… without emotions! Then we can win or lose, but I liked the will and determination I saw, which was also present in the Netherlands.”