Roma coach Ranieri makes clear Pellegrini expectations

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has made it clear he wants Lorenzo Pellegrini to stay.

The underfire captain is being praised this week after a superb performance in the derby win against Lazio this past weekend.

“I am convinced he will stay,” said Ranieri. “But I’d like to clarify one thing.

“He didn’t insist on starting in the derby. No player has ever asked me to play. A few words on Saturday morning were enough. I don’t waste three hours talking to the team; the player’s attention span is eight seconds."

He also stated: “I had decided to keep him on the bench, but I saw a different light in his eyes, and I understood that he had an enormous desire to play. I changed my mind, and both were happy with it."