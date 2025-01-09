The Calcio Comment: Ranieri revives Roma and Pellegrini as derby offers fresh launchpad

Roma lifted its head at a critical moment, inspired by a goal from its captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini. The midfielder, navigating a challenging period in his career, chose the most crucial match of the championship to resurrect his form and relaunch himself in the Roma jersey.

Lazio entered the derby in far better condition, with Roma hovering just above the relegation zone on Sunday afternoon, while Marco Baroni’s Lazio squad dreamed of contending for a top position. Yet, as always, the Rome derby stood apart, a match where the unpredictable becomes routine.

Moments before kickoff, Claudio Ranieri once again demonstrated why he is regarded as a legendary coach. Ranieri, renowned for his ability to inspire and adapt, had backed Pellegrini publicly just days earlier, stating, “He is among the strongest midfielders in Europe, but he suffers from the fans’ boos after a single mistake.”

Recognizing Pellegrini’s hunger to play in this pivotal game, Ranieri made the bold decision to start him. The gamble paid off. Just 10 minutes in, Pellegrini delivered a moment of brilliance: a dazzling move that left three defenders, including Nicolo Rovella, who slipped and fell, chasing shadows, before unleashing a sublime strike into the top corner. The goal was more than a technical marvel; it was a rallying cry. His teammates immediately swarmed him in celebration, underscoring the respect and affection he has earned on the field, even amidst recent struggles.

Roma’s second goal came courtesy of Alexis Saelemaekers, one of the team’s standout performers this season. The Belgian winger, who has seamlessly slotted into the starting lineup since arriving in the capital, netted his third goal for Roma, adding to two assists. Ranieri has placed significant faith in him, and the club is reportedly eager to secure his services permanently.

Saelemaekers had already impressed at Bologna under Thiago Motta, but his performances in a Roma jersey suggest he is evolving into a true top-tier player. Other notable contributors to Roma’s derby success included Mile Svilar, Mats Hummels, and Paulo Dybala.

While Dybala didn’t score, his influence was crucial throughout the match, solidifying his role as one of the team’s pivotal players. Hummels, despite his age, proved why he remains one of the world’s premier defenders, something that makes Ivan Juric’s earlier sidelining of him all the more puzzling.

For Roma, this derby victory must be more than a momentary triumph; it must serve as the foundation of a resurgence. The Giallorossi cannot afford any missteps in the remainder of the season. Ranieri, as a steady and experienced leader, provides a solid base, but Roma’s future remains uncertain.

With Ranieri set to step down at season’s end, speculation about his successor is rife. Names like Vincenzo Montella and Max Allegri have been floated, though no official confirmation has emerged. Choosing the next head of Roma’s technical area will be a daunting task, particularly as Ranieri juggles coaching duties and his role in shaping the club’s future. His challenge is to ensure that this season ends in stark contrast to the disaster of its early months, a period marked by Daniele De Rossi’s controversial dismissal and Juric’s mismanagement, including the baffling decision to bench Hummels.

For Pellegrini, this match is a turning point. His magical goal against Lazio has re-established him as a central figure for Roma. For the team, the derby must symbolize a new beginning, not an endpoint. Mistakes are no longer an option, and consistency will be key in the pursuit of long-term success. For now, Roma savors the derby victory and the resurgence of its captain.