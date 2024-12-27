Roma coach Ranieri insists senior pair must stay

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri has made it clear he wants to keep the squad together.

Ranieri insists Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala should be kept for next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both players have been linked with moves away next month, but Ranieri said today: "Definitely yes (they must stay). Let's not beat around the bush."

On their clash with AC Milan this week, Ranieri also said: "Milan has very strong and very special players.

"It will be an effort by the whole team and to be very careful. Milan is the second to concede goals, the first is Bologna. We are one of the teams that scores the least away from home. We have to play a super game."