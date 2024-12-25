Napoli plan Jan raid on Roma for Pellegrini

Napoli are planning a January raid on Roma for their captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says title-chasing Napoli are ready to move for the midfielder next week.

Italy international Pellegrini has endured a difficult season with Roma and found himself barracked by home fans.

Pellegrini's deal runs to 2026 and Napoli will push to buy the midfielder in January.

He has one goal and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.