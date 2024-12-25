Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd face deadline to trigger Carreras buy-back option
Barcelona welcome Liverpool interest in Porto ace Nico
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
March? Arsenal chiefs fear worst over Saka injury

Napoli plan Jan raid on Roma for Pellegrini

Carlos Volcano
Napoli plan Jan raid on Roma for Pellegrini
Napoli plan Jan raid on Roma for PellegriniAction Plus
Napoli are planning a January raid on Roma for their captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says title-chasing Napoli are ready to move for the midfielder next week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Italy international Pellegrini has endured a difficult season with Roma and found himself barracked by home fans.

Pellegrini's deal runs to 2026 and Napoli will push to buy the midfielder in January.

He has one goal and two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

Mentions
Serie APellegrini LorenzoNapoliAS RomaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Leicester, Napoli among four-club Bosman scramble for Man Utd defender Maguire
Agent: De Rossi always pushed Roma to find space for Bove; Forest didn't feel right